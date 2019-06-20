Employees and employers have somewhat differing opinions about what causes people to be fired from jobs, according to recent research from Airtasker.
The report was based on data from a survey of 831 individuals who have lost a job and 93 employers.
Respondents who have been fired from a job say they think it occurred because of personality conflicts (30% cite a key reason), because their boss was a jerk (23%), because of office politics (19%), and because of poor performance (18%).
Employers say the last person they fired was let go because of attitude issues (57% cite as a key reason), because of personality issues (41%), because the person was not completing their job as described (40%), and because or poor attendance (34%).
Some 48% of employers say they would consider rehiring someone they had fired. However, only 33% of ex-employees say they would work again for someone who had fired them.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 831 individuals who have lost a job and 93 employers.
You may also like:
- Establishing Work-Life Boundaries Is Key to Happiness: Author Carlos Hidalgo on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- How to Be Happier at Work [Infographic]
- The Top Characteristics of Successful SMB Leaders
- Game of Time: How to Slay Productivity-Killing Dragons [Infographic]
- The Most In-Demand Content Marketing Skills