The average tenure of chief marketing officers at top consumer brands dipped slightly last year, according to recent research from Spencer Stuart.

The report was based on an analysis of the tenures of CMOs at 100 of the most advertised US brands as of December 31, 2018. Of the 100 brands examined, 94 have CMOs. Spencer Stuart has been conducting its analysis of CMO tenures for the past 15 years.

The average tenure for chief marketing officers at the brands examined decreased to 43 months from 44 months in 2017.

Although the average tenure was 43 months, the median tenure was much shorter: 27.5 months.