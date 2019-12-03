Job applicants tend to overestimate the impact of knowing someone at the company during the hiring process, and they underestimate the impact of personality, according to recent research from Simply Hired.

The report was based on data from a survey of 504 hiring managers and 503 people who have applied for a job in the past year.

Job applicants significantly overestimate how much influence knowing someone at the company has on hiring managers.

Applicants also tend to overestimate the impact of having many years of experience and participating in professional groups, as well as the influence of educational certificates and portfolio samples.

Job applicants tend to underestimate the impact of personality and asking smart interview questions.

For more insights from the survey, check out the infographic:

