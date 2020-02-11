Account-based marketing (ABM) delivers significant benefits for B2B businesses, but it usually takes time before firms can reap these rewards, according to recent research from the ABM Leadership Alliance and ITSMA.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2019 among 196 marketers at B2B technology and business service companies that engage in account-based marketing (the approach of targeting individual prospect/customer accounts as markets of one, rather than targeting wider groups/verticals).

The researchers segmented the surveyed firms into four categories of ABM maturity: exploring (in the planning phase), experimenting (running pilot programs), expanding (increasing account coverage), and embedded (using ABM extensively).

The most experienced companies (embedded) are much more likely to say they've seen significant improvements from using ABM:

  • 59% of embedded firms say they've seen significant reputational gains from ABM.
  • 75% say they've seen a significant increase in engagement from target accounts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

