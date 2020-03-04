Specialists say among the keys to customer experience success, the top 2 are delivering elegant interactions and providing speedy service, according to recent research from Pega.
The report was based on data from a survey of 5,000 business decision makers and CX practitioners in 12 countries.
Respondents say the most critical components of a great CX are enabling elegant, painless interactions (66% cite it as important), providing speedy service (66%), ensuring customers feel understood (65%), making relevant information easy to find (63%), and being consistent and connected across channels (63%).
Some 92% of respondents say customer centricity is a high priority at their organization, and 81% say "people issues" are the biggest challenge to delivering a great CX.
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- Add Value and Revenue by Owning Customer Success
- Transparency and Trust: The Key Links Between Data Regulation and Customer Experience
- How Are Customers Reacting to Your Loyalty Program? Four Issues to Avoid
- Identity Marketing: How Can Companies Relate to Customers' Changing Identities?
- The CX Gap: How We Got Here (And How You Can Close It)