Most marketers say it takes too long to turn data into actionable intelligence, and then too long for that actionable intelligence to be applied to campaigns, according to recent research from the CMO Council.

The report was based on data from a survey of 150 marketers as well as in-depth interviews with senior marketers.

Only 5% of respondents say they can go from data gathering to actionable intelligence immediately.

The rest say it takes short of real time but still fast (23%), longer than desired but still in good time (31%), a long time but the data is still useful (23%), far too long (15%), and so long that the output is irrelevant (3%).