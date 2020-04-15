The COVID-19 pandemic has driven big spikes in interest in telemedicine software, electronic signature tools, and Web conferencing platforms, according to recent research from TrustRadius.

The report was based on an analysis of search-driven volume to the TrustRadius platform, which has more than 232,000 verified reviews of B2B technology products across a wide range of categories.

The researchers looked at the volume of Google search impressions from March 9 through April 6, 2020, to specific categories and products, and then compared that data with pre-pandemic search impressions.

The biggest increase in interest since March 9 has been in the telemedicine software category, with search impressions up 613%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

