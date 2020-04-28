Some 87% of professionals who plan in-person business gatherings such as conferences say they have canceled events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from PCMA.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in the first week of April, 2020, among 1,230 business event professionals.

Two-thirds of respondents say they have postponed an event because of COVID-19, and 61% say they are in the midst of deciding whether to cancel or postpone an upcoming event. The majority of events still under review are scheduled for June.

Fully 70% of business event planners say they have moved a face-to-face event partially or fully to a virtual platform.