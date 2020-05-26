Buyers of B2B technology products and services say what they most want right now from vendors is information about how to get the most out of the solutions they already own, according to recent research from LeadMD.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2020 among nearly 200 buyers of B2B technology products and services.

Some 44% of respondents say the most important thing they'd like from providers right now is how to get the most out of current solutions, and one-fourth say what they want most is information about how vendors are supporting customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 16% want information about solutions they can purchase to be more effective in the current changing economic climate, 12% want nothing from vendors because they're too distracted right now, and 3% want to know how vendors are supporting charitable efforts.