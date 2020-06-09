The median conversion rate for business website landing pages across industries is just over 3%, according to recent research from Unbounce.
The report was based on an analysis of more than 186 million visits to 34,000 website landing pages belonging to Unbounce customers in 16 industries. The data was collected between October 2018 and October 2019. The researchers also conducted a survey between December 2019 and February 2020 of 442 marketers.
The median conversion rate across all landing pages examined by the researchers was 3.2%. However, that rate varied significantly among industries.
For example, the median conversion rate was 6.1% for landing pages in the Catering and Restaurants vertical, whereas it was just 1.7% for landing pages in the Agencies vertical.
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- The Challenges That Product Experience Management (PXM) Can Solve
- The Ultimate Contact Form Checklist and Guide for 2020 [Infographic]
- Three Problems Still Plaguing Online Shopping, and How to Fix Them
- 404 Errors: What Happens When Your Web Page Is Broken [Infographic]
- 10 Examples of the Best Brand-Community Landing Pages