The median conversion rate for business website landing pages across industries is just over 3%, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on an analysis of more than 186 million visits to 34,000 website landing pages belonging to Unbounce customers in 16 industries. The data was collected between October 2018 and October 2019. The researchers also conducted a survey between December 2019 and February 2020 of 442 marketers.

The median conversion rate across all landing pages examined by the researchers was 3.2%. However, that rate varied significantly among industries.

For example, the median conversion rate was 6.1% for landing pages in the Catering and Restaurants vertical, whereas it was just 1.7% for landing pages in the Agencies vertical.