B2B buyers say the trait they value most in salespeople is active listening, and B2B sales managers say the trait they value most in salespeople is problem-solving, according to recent research from LinkedIn.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December 2019 among 507 salespeople and sales managers in the US who primarily work in B2B sales, as well as 502 business decision-makers in the US who have influence over purchasing decisions at B2B companies.

B2B Buyers' View

B2B buyers say the traits they value most in salespeople areactive listening (42% say so), problem-solving (38%), confidence (38%), and relationship-building (34%).

Those are followed by oral communication, technology proficiency, experience, industry expertise, critical thinking, and creativity: