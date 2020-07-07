Learn to leverage marketing technology at our free Friday Forum on July 10. RSVP now

Female senior marketers received a higher base salary and bonus, on average, than male senior marketers in 2019, according to recent research from the CMO Council.

The report was based on data collected in 2019 and 1Q20 from 150 CMO Council members as well as data from 325 chief marketer profiles created on the CMO Compensation portal.

The average salary for female senior marketing executives for the time period examined was $212,898, and the average bonus was $56,229.

That compares with an average base salary of $209,525 and an average bonus of $53,388 for male senior marketing executives.

Compensation varied significantly by company size:

  • Senior marketers at large (250+ staff members) companies earnrf an average salary of $236,186.
  • Senior marketers at micro (1-9 staff members) earning an average salary of $175,057.

