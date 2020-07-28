Nearly three-quarters of organizers of B2B exhibitions say they've had to cancel at least one in-person event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from The Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR).

The report was based on data from a survey conducted June 9-21, 2020, among 169 executives with oversight over US B2B exhibitions. In their analysis, the researchers compared the findings with results from a similar survey of 164 executives conducted in April.

Some 73% of respondents say they've had to cancel at least one in-person B2B exhibition, up from 62% in April.

Some 74% of B2B exhibition organizers who have canceled an event say they did so because of uncertainty over whether state/local orders would allow large gatherings, and 69% say they did so because of corporate "no travel" policies:

Some 81% of B2B exhibition organizers say they're now providing one or more virtual offerings, and 65% say they've moved education sessions online:

