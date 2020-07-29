The two biggest challenges facing companies trying to execute account-based marketing (ABM) programs are data quality issues and a lack of budget, according to recent research from Demandbase.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March and April 2020 among nearly 900 professionals who work for companies that have ABM programs.

Some 39% of respondents say data quality is among the biggest challenges for executing ABM effectively, and 39% also say a lack of budget is among the biggest challenges.

Other key challenges include a lack of ability to execute, a lack of tools/tech, and a lack of headcount:

Companies with ABM programs at different stages of maturity tend to face different key challenges, the researchers found.

For example, professionals who work for firms with early stage ABM programs cite lack of budget as their biggest challenge, whereas firms with programs that are established cite data quality as their biggest issue.

