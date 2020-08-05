Marketers say running full-screen video ads is the most effective approach for driving mobile app installs, according to recent research from AdColony.

The report was based on data from a survey of 120+ marketers who work for app development firms.

Some 55% of respondents rate full-screen video ads as moderately or most effective in encouraging app installs.

Other highly rated methods include in-feed video ads (41% of respondents rate as moderately or most effective) and social video ads (40%).

Budget Allocation

Marketers' budgets map closely to perceived channel effectiveness. The highest-rated approaches for driving app installs (full-screen video ads, in-feed video ads, and social video ads) also received the greatest share of spend:

Targeting Parameters

Respondents say the top targeting parameters for user acquisition (UA) app marketing campaigns are geography and operating system (OS):

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 120+ marketers who work for app development firms.