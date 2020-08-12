MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Customers say they are most likely to be motivated to take brand surveys if they are going to be rewarded for their opinions, according to recent research from DISQO.

The report was based on data from 168,216 responses to a running survey conducted between January and June 2020.

Some 74% of respondents say they are motivated to take surveys from brands if they are being rewarded, and 57% say they are motivated to take surveys simply because they want to share their opinions.

Some 81% of respondents say their participation in surveys has an impact on brands, and 81% also say their participation in surveys has an impact on products.

About the research: The report was based on data from 168,216 responses to a running survey conducted between January and June 2020.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual Nov 4 & 5. Get your ticket.