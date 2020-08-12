Customers say they are most likely to be motivated to take brand surveys if they are going to be rewarded for their opinions, according to recent research from DISQO.

The report was based on data from 168,216 responses to a running survey conducted between January and June 2020.

Some 74% of respondents say they are motivated to take surveys from brands if they are being rewarded, and 57% say they are motivated to take surveys simply because they want to share their opinions.

Some 81% of respondents say their participation in surveys has an impact on brands, and 81% also say their participation in surveys has an impact on products.

About the research: The report was based on data from 168,216 responses to a running survey conducted between January and June 2020.