Most event planners and other industry professionals say they would not feel comfortable attending an indoor event right now—even at half capacity—because of COVID-19, according to recent research from the Event Leadership Institute.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among nearly 800 event planners, event agencies, and event industry vendors and suppliers.

Some 84% of respondents say they would not feel comfortable attending an indoor event (tradeshow, company meeting, marketing activation, etc.) at full capacity right now, and 54% would not feel comfortable attending an indoor event at half capacity.

Most respondents say they would feel comfortable attending an indoor event at 20% capacity as well as an outdoor event at half capacity.

Most industry professionals say they would not feel comfortable attending an event right now if it lasts longer than half a day.

To feel comfortable attending an in-person event, industry professionals say, the most important health measures are that all attendees wear masks (77% rate it as highly important) and hand sanitizer be widely available (77%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among nearly 800 event planners, event agencies, and event industry vendors and suppliers.