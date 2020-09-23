MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Most event planners and other industry professionals say they would not feel comfortable attending an indoor event right now—even at half capacity—because of COVID-19, according to recent research from the Event Leadership Institute.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2020 among nearly 800 event planners, event agencies, and event industry vendors and suppliers.

Some 84% of respondents say they would not feel comfortable attending an indoor event (tradeshow, company meeting, marketing activation, etc.) at full capacity right now, and 54% would not feel comfortable attending an indoor event at half capacity.

Most respondents say they would feel comfortable attending an indoor event at 20% capacity as well as an outdoor event at half capacity.

Most industry professionals say they would not feel comfortable attending an event right now if it lasts longer than half a day.

To feel comfortable attending an in-person event, industry professionals say, the most important health measures are that all attendees wear masks (77% rate it as highly important) and hand sanitizer be widely available (77%).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

