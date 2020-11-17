Marketers say they face a key measurement dilemma with programmatic advertising: Their bosses want a clear sense of how media is performing, but it's often difficult to report ROI with accuracy.
The report from MediaMath and Forrester Research was based on data from a survey conducted in May 2020 among 221 US marketing decision-makers who influence or direct their firm's digital media buying strategy.
Some 94% of respondents say executives at their firm scrutinize how digital media spend is performing.
However, only one-third of marketers say their organization can demonstrate and report the ROI of programmatic media spend with complete accuracy:
More than half (55%) of respondents say the fact that data is siloed within buying and selling systems is a key issue that makes the programmatic supply chain less transparent.
Some 37% of marketers say not having enough visibility into media performance across touchpoints poses a significant challenge with programmatic platforms.
