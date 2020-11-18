TODAY ONLY: Enroll in any one of our online marketing courses for free! Hurry, offer expires at 11:59pm ET

B2B buyers say they rely on product demos and vendor websites most when evaluating potential technology purchases, according to recent research from TrustRadius.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2020 among 907 B2B technology buyers and 227 B2B technology vendors.

Some 58% of buyers say they rely on product demos when evaluating B2B tech purchases, and 51% say they rely on vendor websites.

Other popular information sources include user reviews (45% of buyers say they use), vendor sales reps (43%), and free trials/accounts (41%).

Free trials/accounts are rated by buyers as both the most influential and the most trustworthy sources of information about B2B tech products.

B2B tech vendors say the tactics/content types they use most to engage buyers are marketing collateral, product demos, case studies, websites, and customer references.

