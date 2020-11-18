B2B buyers say they rely on product demos and vendor websites most when evaluating potential technology purchases, according to recent research from TrustRadius.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2020 among 907 B2B technology buyers and 227 B2B technology vendors.

Some 58% of buyers say they rely on product demos when evaluating B2B tech purchases, and 51% say they rely on vendor websites.

Other popular information sources include user reviews (45% of buyers say they use), vendor sales reps (43%), and free trials/accounts (41%).

Free trials/accounts are rated by buyers as both the most influential and the most trustworthy sources of information about B2B tech products.

B2B tech vendors say the tactics/content types they use most to engage buyers are marketing collateral, product demos, case studies, websites, and customer references.

