Marketers say real-time marketing, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are the three emerging technologies that will have the most impact on their strategies in the year ahead, according to recent research from Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2020 among 270 marketers (31% work for B2B firms, 43% for B2C firms, and 26% for B2B/B2C hybrid firms).
Some 43% of respondents say real-time marketing will be among the emerging technologies that will have the most impact on their overall marketing strategy in the year ahead, 36% cite analytics, and 36% also cite AI.
Technology Considerations
Marketers say their top considerations when evaluating new marketing technologies are ease of use (55% say so), associated costs (37%), and ability to customize (36%).
Technology Challenges
Marketers say their top challenges when implementing new marketing technologies are budget constraints (45% say so), strategy execution (43%), and determining which technologies are appropriate (38%).
