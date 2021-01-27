Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many B2B marketers to shift their account-based marketing (ABM) objectives and tactics, according to recent research from ITSMA and the ABM Leadership Alliance.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August through September 2020 among 420 marketers at B2B technology and business services companies.

Some 42% of the marketers surveyed say their ABM business objectives have changed because of the pandemic, 54% say their objectives have not changed, and 4% are not sure.

ABM Tactics: Covid's Impact

Among marketers who have changed their ABM tactics because of the pandemic, 49% say growing business with existing accounts has become much more important and 37% say supporting specific major opportunities has become much more important.

The pandemic has also led some B2B marketers to embrace new ABM tactics. Specifically, a number say they have begun holding virtual events, virtual meetings, and webinars as part of their ABM strategy.

ABM Budgets: Covid's Impact

Some 30% of B2B marketers say their ABM budget decreased because of the pandemic, 26% say it increased, and 44% say there was no change.

