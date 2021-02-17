The COVID-19 pandemic led IT buyers to spend more time learning about tech solutions last year and also led more buyers to rely on webinars while researching, according to a recent report from Kingpin.
The research was based on data from two surveys of 183 IT decision-makers based in EMEA and the United States. The first survey was conducted in June 2020, and the second in December 2020.
Some 54% of respondents said the time they spent researching technology solutions increased in 2020, 24% said it stayed the same, and 22% said it decreased.
The share of IT decision-makers who said they typically rely on webinars when researching solutions jumped from 26% in June 2020 to 43% in December 2020.
