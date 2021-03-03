More than half of sales leaders say the failings of their customer relationship management (CRM) platform are leading to lost revenue opportunities, according to recent research from SugarCRM.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2020 among 1,000 sales professionals (manager level or above) in Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Respondents work for organizations with 100-3,000 employees, in B2B and B2C verticals.

Some 52% of sales leaders across all countries—and 59% in the US—agree with the statement "failings of my organization’s CRM system are costing my organization lost revenue.”

Half of respondents say their organization’s sales team cannot access aggregated customer data across marketing, sales, and service systems.

Among the biggest shortcomings of CRM systems are an inability to predict churn (51% of US sales leaders say they cannot do so), poor support (53% cite iy as an issue), a high administrative burden (55%), and a general poor fit for how the systems are being used (53%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2020 among 1,000 sales professionals (manager level or above) in Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Respondents work for organizations with 100-3,000 employees, in B2B and B2C verticals.