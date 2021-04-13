Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B website visitors and B2B marketers don't always see eye to eye on which characteristics, features, and content formats are most important on marketing sites, according to recent research from Orbit Media Studios and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March and April 2021 among 236 B2B website visitors ("I visit and use websites when making B2B purchase decisions") and 193 B2B marketers ("I help manage the content and design of a B2B marketing website").

Visitors and marketers generally agree on the importance of some key B2B site characteristics, such as answers to questions, easy navigation, and expert advice/insights.

However, marketers value site characteristics such as social proof and a compelling brand story more than site visitors do, and site visitors value characteristics such as beautiful design and team photos and bios more than marketers do.

What visitors and marketers want from B2B websites

Most-valued site features

B2B website visitors are more likely than B2B marketers to say search boxes and live chat/chatbots are valuable site features.

Not surprisingly, B2B marketers are more likely than B2B website visitors to say calls to action are an important site feature.

B2B website features visitors find useful and features marketers think are important

Most-valued site content formats

B2B website visitors are more likely than B2B marketers to say reviews and testimonials are valuable content formats on sites, whereas B2B marketers are more likely than B2B website visitors to say how-to articles and blog posts are important content formats.

Formats that B2B website visitors find useful and formats marketers say are important

