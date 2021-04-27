What are the salary ranges for some of the most common content marketing jobs?
To find out, Managing Editor conducted a survey of 387 content marketers in February and March 2021.
The researchers found the foll0wing to be the most common salary bands for the seven job titles examined:
- Marketing associate: $30,000-$49,999
- Content strategist: $50,000-$74,999
- Content writer: $50,000-$74,999
- Managing editor: $50,000-$74,999
- Content director: $100,000-$150,000
- Editorial director: $100,000-$150,000
- Chief content officer: $150,000+
Content Marketing Salary Bonus Eligibility
Some 43% of content marketers say their current role is eligible for a bonus, and 41% say it is not.
B2B brand marketers are more likely to out-earn their B2C peers and more likely to say their role is eligible for a bonus.
Content Marketer Employee Benefits
Some 84% of respondents say their employer offers paid time off, 78% say their employer offers a health plan, and 65% say their employer offers a flexible schedule.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 9 and March 23, 2021, among 387 content marketers.
Continue reading "Content Marketing Salaries: Pay Ranges for Seven Common Job Titles" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management:
- Innovation at the Intersection of Art, Technology, and Product Strategy: Adobe VP Loni Stark on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- How to Tell If You Have a Toxic Boss [Infographic]
- 11 Home Office Decor Ideas to Improve Productivity [Infographic]
- Don't Just Survive, Thrive: Hacks for High Performance by Cate Murden on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- The 3Cs of Marketing Success: Ride the Wave to Go Far in Work and Life