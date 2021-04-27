Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What are the salary ranges for some of the most common content marketing jobs?

To find out, Managing Editor conducted a survey of 387 content marketers in February and March 2021.

The researchers found the foll0wing to be the most common salary bands for the seven job titles examined:

  1. Marketing associate: $30,000-$49,999
  2. Content strategist: $50,000-$74,999
  3. Content writer: $50,000-$74,999
  4. Managing editor: $50,000-$74,999
  5. Content director: $100,000-$150,000
  6. Editorial director: $100,000-$150,000
  7. Chief content officer: $150,000+

Content Marketing Salary Bonus Eligibility

Some 43% of content marketers say their current role is eligible for a bonus, and 41% say it is not.

B2B brand marketers are more likely to out-earn their B2C peers and more likely to say their role is eligible for a bonus.

Pie chart of bonus eligibility at work

Content Marketer Employee Benefits

Some 84% of respondents say their employer offers paid time off, 78% say their employer offers a health plan, and 65% say their employer offers a flexible schedule.

Content marketer employee benefits

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 9 and March 23, 2021, among 387 content marketers.

