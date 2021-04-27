What are the salary ranges for some of the most common content marketing jobs?

To find out, Managing Editor conducted a survey of 387 content marketers in February and March 2021.

The researchers found the foll0wing to be the most common salary bands for the seven job titles examined:

Marketing associate: $30,000-$49,999 Content strategist: $50,000-$74,999 Content writer: $50,000-$74,999 Managing editor: $50,000-$74,999 Content director: $100,000-$150,000 Editorial director: $100,000-$150,000 Chief content officer: $150,000+

Content Marketing Salary Bonus Eligibility

Some 43% of content marketers say their current role is eligible for a bonus, and 41% say it is not.

B2B brand marketers are more likely to out-earn their B2C peers and more likely to say their role is eligible for a bonus.

Content Marketer Employee Benefits

Some 84% of respondents say their employer offers paid time off, 78% say their employer offers a health plan, and 65% say their employer offers a flexible schedule.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 9 and March 23, 2021, among 387 content marketers.