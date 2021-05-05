Median and average conversion rates for landing pages vary significantly by industry and by type of page, according to recent research from Unbounce.
The report was based on an analysis of data collected between November 2019 and November 2020 from more than 44,000 Unbounce customer landing pages, 264 million visits to those pages, and 33 million conversions on those pages.
The median conversion rate for restaurant landing pages during the period examined was 9.8%, whereas it was only 2.4% for agency landing pages.
Across almost all industries examined, the median conversion rate was much higher for clickthrough pages (those that ask for no information from the visitor) than for form pages (those that ask the visitor for information).
