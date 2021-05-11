Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketers say they struggle the most with tracking the impact of their television and print campaigns, according to recent research from Ruler Analytics.

The report was based on data from a survey of 205 marketers across the globe. Respondents work for a mix of B2B and B2C companies.

All marketers who use television for campaigns say they struggle to track performance on the channel, and 95% of marketers who use print say they struggle to track it.

Respondents say the easiest marketing channels to track are websites and email.

Percentage of marketers who struggle to track the impact of certain channels

The metrics tracked most by marketers are conversions (81% of respondents say so), leads (78%), revenue (64%), clicks (57%), and ROI (54%).

Percentage of marketers who measure certain metrics

