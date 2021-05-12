Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The average job tenure for chief marketing officers at large brands dropped in 2020 to the shortest it has been in more than a decade, according to recent research from Spencer Stuart.

The report was based on an analysis of the tenures and demographics of CMOs at 100 of the most-advertised US brands in 2020.

The average CMO tenure in 2020 was 40 months, the lowest it has been since 2009. The median tenure was 25.5 months.

Some 47% of CMOs at the companies examined were women in 2020, up from 43% in 2019 and 36% in 2018. Moreover, women accounted for more than half (52%) of the incoming class of CMOs in 2020.

However, there was a drop in racial/ethnic diversity: 13% of the CMOs at the companies examined were racially or ethnically diverse, down from 14% in 2019. And only 12% of incoming CMOs in 2020 were racially or ethnically diverse.

