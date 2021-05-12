The average job tenure for chief marketing officers at large brands dropped in 2020 to the shortest it has been in more than a decade, according to recent research from Spencer Stuart.

The report was based on an analysis of the tenures and demographics of CMOs at 100 of the most-advertised US brands in 2020.

The average CMO tenure in 2020 was 40 months, the lowest it has been since 2009. The median tenure was 25.5 months.

Some 47% of CMOs at the companies examined were women in 2020, up from 43% in 2019 and 36% in 2018. Moreover, women accounted for more than half (52%) of the incoming class of CMOs in 2020.

However, there was a drop in racial/ethnic diversity: 13% of the CMOs at the companies examined were racially or ethnically diverse, down from 14% in 2019. And only 12% of incoming CMOs in 2020 were racially or ethnically diverse.

