Some 45% of salespeople say they've received less coaching than usual or no coaching since moving to remote work, according to recent research from ringDNA.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 2,000 sales professionals (sales reps, managers, and executives).

Some 23% of sales reps say they've received less coaching since moving to remote work, 16% say they've received much less coaching, and 7% say they've received no coaching at all.

Remote work's affect on sales coaching

Some 19% of respondents say scheduled sales coaching sessions happen only some of the time, and 19% say scheduled sales coaching sessions do not happen often.

Scheduled coaching session follow-through

Half of respondents say responsibility for sales coaching falls on sales managers at their company.

Person responsible for sales coaching at company

The most common way for sales reps to receive coaching is through 1-on-1 meetings.

Methods of receiving sales coaching

