Only 17% of marketers say their firm measures customer lifetime value (LTV) very well or extremely well, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Deloitte Digital.
The report was based on data from a survey of more than 150 global marketing leaders.
Some 4% of marketers say their firm measures LTV extremely well, 13% very well, 35% moderately well, 23% slightly well, and 24% not well at all.
More than half (55%) of marketers say aggregating the right data for a robust view of the customer is the most significant challenge they face in maximizing LTV.
Marketers say the data types that would help them most in getting a robust view of the customer are level of satisfaction and LTV.
The core components marketers use to measure LTV are revenue per user (66% say so) and transactions per user (45%).
Markers say email is the top channel where customers leave signals about their needs but that interactions with service/support yield the most effective signals.
