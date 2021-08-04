B2B technology marketers say they want martech solutions to provide simple integration, the option to try before buying, and clear value, according to recent research from Sonus Research and the Tech Marketing Council.
The report was based on data from a survey of 80 marketers who work for B2B technology companies.
Respondents say the features/qualities they want most in martech solutions are easy and fast integration (44% cite), the ability to test-drive (39%), provable ROI (36%).
B2B marketers say the martech solutions they wish for most are those that enable creation (47% say so), management (34%), and measurement (19%).
Respondents say the top motivators driving the use and acquisition of martech are the desire to improve campaign execution (31% say so), establish marketing ROI (30%), improve customer experience (21%), and create better content (18%).
