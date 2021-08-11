It would take more than an hour for a person to read the legal fine print for popular online platforms such as Google, Facebook, and PayPal, according to recent research from Reboot Online Marketing.
The research was based on an analysis of the terms of service and privacy policies of online platforms. The researchers used the Ahrefs tool to determine which platforms receive the most online searches for their legal agreements. They then determined the word counts for the terms of service and privacy policies of those platforms and used the Words to Time tool to estimate the amount of time it would take to read all the text.
It would take 92 minutes to read PayPal's legal fine print, 83 minutes to read Amazon's, 66 minutes to read Facebook's, and 63 minutes to read Google's, the researchers found.
The platforms that receive the most online searches for their legal agreements are WhatsApp, Discord, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
About the research: The research, which was conducted by Reboot Online Marketing, was based on an analysis of the terms of service and privacy policies of popular online platforms.
