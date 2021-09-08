Having a very effective relationship between senior marketers and senior IT leaders is tied to a number of better martech outcomes, according to recent research from the CMO Council and KPMG.

The report was based on data from a survey of over 200 North American CMOs and other marketing leaders across 12 industries.

The researchers found that senior marketers who have a very effective relationship with IT leaders such as CIOs at their firm report four key benefits:

Better strategic martech planning Greater martech innovation More data-driven martech decisions

Better martech alignment between Marketing and IT

Check out the infographic (below) to see an in-depth look at the findings.

