Having a very effective relationship between senior marketers and senior IT leaders is tied to a number of better martech outcomes, according to recent research from the CMO Council and KPMG.
The report was based on data from a survey of over 200 North American CMOs and other marketing leaders across 12 industries.
The researchers found that senior marketers who have a very effective relationship with IT leaders such as CIOs at their firm report four key benefits:
- Better strategic martech planning
- Greater martech innovation
- More data-driven martech decisions
- Better martech alignment between Marketing and IT
Check out the infographic (below) to see an in-depth look at the findings.
