Having a very effective relationship between senior marketers and senior IT leaders is tied to a number of better martech outcomes, according to recent research from the CMO Council and KPMG.

The report was based on data from a survey of over 200 North American CMOs and other marketing leaders across 12 industries.

The researchers found that senior marketers who have a very effective relationship with IT leaders such as CIOs at their firm report four key benefits:

  1. Better strategic martech planning
  2. Greater martech innovation
  3. More data-driven martech decisions
  4. Better martech alignment between Marketing and IT

Check out the infographic (below) to see an in-depth look at the findings.

CMO-CIO relationship infographic

