Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Executives say proficiency in content marketing, strategy, and data/analytics will be the most important skills for marketers in the future, according to recent research from Drift.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 marketing leaders across 25 industries.

Some 53% of respondents say content marketing skills will be essential for the future, 45% say strategy and brand management skills, 41% say data and analytics skills, 40% say customer marketing and insight skills, and 31% say marketing automation skills.

Top 5 most important skills for the future of marketing

Marketing leaders say the technologies that will have the biggest impact on the future of marketing will be artificial intelligence, martech, video, mobile, and voice/chat/digital assistants.

Top 5 technologies that will have the biggest impact on the future of marketing

Marketing leaders say the biggest challenge they face is a lack of talent bandwidth to execute on goals and objectives. 

 

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 marketing leaders across 25 industries.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The 5 Most Important Skills for the Future of Marketing" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.