Executives say proficiency in content marketing, strategy, and data/analytics will be the most important skills for marketers in the future, according to recent research from Drift.
The report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 marketing leaders across 25 industries.
Some 53% of respondents say content marketing skills will be essential for the future, 45% say strategy and brand management skills, 41% say data and analytics skills, 40% say customer marketing and insight skills, and 31% say marketing automation skills.
Marketing leaders say the technologies that will have the biggest impact on the future of marketing will be artificial intelligence, martech, video, mobile, and voice/chat/digital assistants.
Marketing leaders say the biggest challenge they face is a lack of talent bandwidth to execute on goals and objectives.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 marketing leaders across 25 industries.
Continue reading "The 5 Most Important Skills for the Future of Marketing" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management:
- How Emotional Intelligence Impacts Career Success [Infographic]
- 15 Leadership Lessons From Female Founders and CEOs [Infographic]
- How to Find a Life-Changing Mentor [Infographic]
- The State of Content Entrepreneurs: Motivation and Pay Trends
- The 50 Most Searched for HR Questions on Google [Infographic]