Executives say proficiency in content marketing, strategy, and data/analytics will be the most important skills for marketers in the future, according to recent research from Drift.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 marketing leaders across 25 industries.

Some 53% of respondents say content marketing skills will be essential for the future, 45% say strategy and brand management skills, 41% say data and analytics skills, 40% say customer marketing and insight skills, and 31% say marketing automation skills.

Marketing leaders say the technologies that will have the biggest impact on the future of marketing will be artificial intelligence, martech, video, mobile, and voice/chat/digital assistants.

Marketing leaders say the biggest challenge they face is a lack of talent bandwidth to execute on goals and objectives.

