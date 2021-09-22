Nearly two-thirds of people who are working from home say they have worked from their bed, according to recent research from CraftJack.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2021 among 1,520 Americans who currently work entirely or primarily from home.
Some 65% of respondents say they have worked from their bed and 68% say they have worked from their couch.
Only 32% of remote workers say a dedicated home office is the space they work from of most often.
Some 91% of remote workers say they have made an effort to improve their home workspace during the pandemic: 57% say they have bought a chair and 51% sayi they have bought a desk.
Some 64% of remote workers say they have made an effort to improve their background for video calls and 63% say they have spent money to improve how they look on video calls.
