Nearly two-thirds of people who are working from home say they have worked from their bed, according to recent research from CraftJack.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2021 among 1,520 Americans who currently work entirely or primarily from home.

Some 65% of respondents say they have worked from their bed and 68% say they have worked from their couch.

Only 32% of remote workers say a dedicated home office is the space they work from of most often.

Remote workspace stats

Some 91% of remote workers say they have made an effort to improve their home workspace during the pandemic: 57% say they have bought a chair and 51% sayi they have bought a desk.

How remote workers have improved their home workspaces

Some 64% of remote workers say they have made an effort to improve their background for video calls and 63% say they have spent money to improve how they look on video calls.

How remote workers have improved background for video calls

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs.

