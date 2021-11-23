Marketers say the most important feature they look for when assessing a marketing automation platform is its integrations with other technology solutions, according to recent research from Demand Spring.
The report was based on data from a survey of marketing executives conducted in April and May, 2021.
Some 53% of respondents say integrations is a feature they look for when evaluating marketing automation platforms. Other top features include email marketing capabilities (45% look for) and lead management capabilities (44%).
Marketers who use an automation platform say the top capability they wish it provided is stronger reporting (53% cite).
Respondents say the feature they currently use most in their marketing automation platform is its email capabilities (79% use).
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of marketing executives conducted in April and May, 2021.
Continue reading "The Features Marketers Look for in Automation Platforms" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Technology Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Technology:
- 27 Useful Tools for Managing and Growing Your Blog [Infographic]
- How to Prepare for Marketing's Flexible Future: Automated Marketing Processes
- Are You Making the Right B2B Martech Investments to Optimize for Agile Methods?
- The Top Areas Where Martech Tools Could Be Improved
- The Pros and Cons of Automation for Small Businesses [Infographic]