Marketers say the most important feature they look for when assessing a marketing automation platform is its integrations with other technology solutions, according to recent research from Demand Spring.

The report was based on data from a survey of marketing executives conducted in April and May, 2021.

Some 53% of respondents say integrations is a feature they look for when evaluating marketing automation platforms. Other top features include email marketing capabilities (45% look for) and lead management capabilities (44%).

Marketers who use an automation platform say the top capability they wish it provided is stronger reporting (53% cite).

Respondents say the feature they currently use most in their marketing automation platform is its email capabilities (79% use).

