People want business websites to be easy to navigate, fast loading, and secure, according to recent research from BestSEOCompanies.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,004 internet users as well as an analysis of 20 brand websites that people rated as their favorites.

Survey respondents say the top characteristics of a great business website are that it has an easy-to-use menu (60% cite), quickly loading pages (58%), easy site navigation (57%), easy-to-read fonts (54%), and a secure connection (54%).

Business websites preferred by internet users tend to have navigation bars at the top, large banner photos, and SSL security certificates, the analysis found.

After looking through the websites of the 20 brands highly-rated by internet users, people were more likely to say the businesses were trustworthy and had a positive impact on society.

