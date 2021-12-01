Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

People want business websites to be easy to navigate, fast loading, and secure, according to recent research from BestSEOCompanies.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,004 internet users as well as an analysis of 20 brand websites that people rated as their favorites.

Survey respondents say the top characteristics of a great business website are that it has an easy-to-use menu (60% cite), quickly loading pages (58%), easy site navigation (57%), easy-to-read fonts (54%), and a secure connection (54%).

What makes a great website survey chart

Business websites preferred by internet users tend to have navigation bars at the top, large banner photos, and SSL security certificates, the analysis found.

Anatomy of a great website

After looking through the websites of the 20 brands highly-rated by internet users, people were more likely to say the businesses were trustworthy and had a positive impact on society.

Can a good website change consumer sentiment

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,004 internet users as well as an analysis of 20 brand websites that people rated as their favorites.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The Anatomy of a Great Business Website" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.