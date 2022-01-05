Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

People say the top reasons they opt out of notifications from brands' mobile apps are because messaging is too frequent and because the notifications are not relevant, according to recent research from Airship.

The report was based on data from a survey of 9,143 respondents in Australia, France, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Some 51% respondents say they've opted out of brand communications on their smartphones because the messages were too frequent and 40% say they opted out because the information in the notifications was not relevant/was not personalized to their needs.

Top reasons for opting out of brand communications on smartphones globally

Respondents say they top reasons they've opted in to notifications from brand's mobile apps are to earn immediate discounts/loyalty rewards (35% cite), get alerts about shipping/delivery (25%), and to receive order confirmations/receipts (25%).

Top reasons for opting in to brand communications on smartphones globally

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 9,143 respondents in Australia, France, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Why People Opt Out of (And In to) Mobile Notifications From Brands" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.