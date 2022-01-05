People say the top reasons they opt out of notifications from brands' mobile apps are because messaging is too frequent and because the notifications are not relevant, according to recent research from Airship.

The report was based on data from a survey of 9,143 respondents in Australia, France, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Some 51% respondents say they've opted out of brand communications on their smartphones because the messages were too frequent and 40% say they opted out because the information in the notifications was not relevant/was not personalized to their needs.

Respondents say they top reasons they've opted in to notifications from brand's mobile apps are to earn immediate discounts/loyalty rewards (35% cite), get alerts about shipping/delivery (25%), and to receive order confirmations/receipts (25%).

