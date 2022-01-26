Most event professionals say virtual events have been more effective than they anticipated, according to recent research from Splash.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 253 event professionals in the United States across a variety of industries as well as a survey conducted in 2020 among 270 event professionals meeting the same criteria.
Some 55% of respondents say the virtual events they held in 2020 and 2021 were more effective than they anticipated, and 49% say their virtual events were cost effective.
However, 28% of respondents say they did not see the same business results from virtual events as they did from in-person events.
Some 59% of event professionals say they plan to increase their investment in event technology in 2022. That compares with 45% who said the same in 2021.
Some 26% of event professionals say the most important factor to event success in 2022 will be attracting the right attendees.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 253 event professionals in the United States across a variety of industries as well as a survey conducted in 2020 among 270 event professionals meeting the same criteria.
Continue reading "What Do Event Professionals Think of Virtual Events?" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Events Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Events:
- The Secret to Successful B2B Events: Five Tips for Thoughtful Design
- Eight Lessons Learned From Giving 100+ Webinars
- Hybrid-Event Presentations: How to Balance Engagement Across Remote and In-Person Audiences
- How to Survey Attendees to Improve Your Virtual Event Strategy [Sample Questions and Metrics]
- The Hybrid Future: How B2B Events Are Evolving
- Virtual Events: 18 Ways to Rock at Virtual Engagement and Prove Value to Event Sponsors