Most event professionals say virtual events have been more effective than they anticipated, according to recent research from Splash.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 253 event professionals in the United States across a variety of industries as well as a survey conducted in 2020 among 270 event professionals meeting the same criteria.

Some 55% of respondents say the virtual events they held in 2020 and 2021 were more effective than they anticipated, and 49% say their virtual events were cost effective.

However, 28% of respondents say they did not see the same business results from virtual events as they did from in-person events.

What event pros say describes the virtual events they hosted

Some 59% of event professionals say they plan to increase their investment in event technology in 2022. That compares with 45% who said the same in 2021.

Investment in event technology over the years

Some 26% of event professionals say the most important factor to event success in 2022 will be attracting the right attendees.

The most important factor to event success in 2022

