Marketers have much more faith in their ability to run effective in-person events compared with virtual and hybrid events, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Cvent.

The report was based on data from a survey of 150 global marketing leaders.

Some 44% of marketers say they are very effective at executing in-person events that deliver value to their organization. In contrast, only 12% say they are very effective at executing virtual events and just 8% say they are very effective at executing hybrid events.

Some 72% of marketers say it is important or very important that their firm restart holding in-person and hybrid events.

Some 60% of marketers say they expect in-person and hybrid events to be smaller compared with pre-pandemic events.

Some 71% of marketers say they are preparing for future events by experimenting with new formats, agendas, or designs.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 150 global marketing leaders.