Marketers have much more faith in their ability to run effective in-person events compared with virtual and hybrid events, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Cvent.

The report was based on data from a survey of 150 global marketing leaders.

Some 44% of marketers say they are very effective at executing in-person events that deliver value to their organization. In contrast, only 12% say they are very effective at executing virtual events and just 8% say they are very effective at executing hybrid events.

Marketers' effectiveness at executing different types of events

Some 72% of marketers say it is important or very important that their firm restart holding in-person and hybrid events.

How important it is to restart in-person or hybrid events

Some 60% of marketers say they expect in-person and hybrid events to be smaller compared with pre-pandemic events.

How in-person and hybrid events will compare with pre-pandemic events

Some 71% of marketers say they are preparing for future events by experimenting with new formats, agendas, or designs.

How marketers are preparing for future events

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

