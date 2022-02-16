Marketers have much more faith in their ability to run effective in-person events compared with virtual and hybrid events, according to recent research from the CMO Council and Cvent.
The report was based on data from a survey of 150 global marketing leaders.
Some 44% of marketers say they are very effective at executing in-person events that deliver value to their organization. In contrast, only 12% say they are very effective at executing virtual events and just 8% say they are very effective at executing hybrid events.
Some 72% of marketers say it is important or very important that their firm restart holding in-person and hybrid events.
Some 60% of marketers say they expect in-person and hybrid events to be smaller compared with pre-pandemic events.
Some 71% of marketers say they are preparing for future events by experimenting with new formats, agendas, or designs.
