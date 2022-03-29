Register now for the spring B2B Forum Online and get a FREE PRO Membership ($595 value) when you sign up!
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Full-time workers would like to see their employers prioritize work-life balance and invest more in team-building events to foster a stronger company culture, according to recent research from HubSpot.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 4,008 full-time employees over the age of 18 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Some 47% of respondents rank work-life balance as the most important aspect of a company culture.

Workers say the top area they'd like to see their employer invest in to foster a stronger culture is in engagement and team-building events (30% cite).

Where employees would like to see their companies invest for stronger culture

Full-time employees say the top action they would like to see their employer take to help alleviate worker stress/reduce burnout is to allow for flexible time off.

What actions employees would like their emploers to take to alleviate stress

Some 55% of workers say they would prefer a salary increase over a four-day workweek and 45% say they would prefer a four-day workweek over a salary increase.

Preference between four-day work week and a salary increase

Some 36% of workers say they would rather visit the dentist monthly than work from the office five days a week.

Working five days at the office vs going to the dentist

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 4,008 full-time employees over the age of 18 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Continue reading "How Employers Can Foster a Stronger Culture and Reduce Burnout" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.