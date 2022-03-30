The number of marketers on LinkedIn who changed jobs jumped by nearly a third in 2021, according to recent research from the professional social network.

LinkedIn's report on 'The Great Reshuffle'—the trend of millions of people leaving their jobs and seeking out new opportunities—was based on internal data as well as on research conducted with third-party partners.

There was a 31% increase year-over-year in LinkedIn members who are marketers changing jobs in 2021, the researchers found.

The number of marketing jobs listed on LinkedIn ballooned by 374% in 2021.

Across all industries and professions, there was a 37% year-over-year increase in LinkedIn members changing jobs in 2021.

Those changes are being driven in part by dissatisfaction: Employee happiness declined by 3.5% globally between October 2020 and October 2021.

Work-life balance is key for candidates, with professionals citing it as their top priority when picking a new job.

