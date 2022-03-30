Register now for the spring B2B Forum Online and get a FREE PRO Membership ($595 value) when you sign up!
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The number of marketers on LinkedIn who changed jobs jumped by nearly a third in 2021, according to recent research from the professional social network.

LinkedIn's report on 'The Great Reshuffle'—the trend of millions of people leaving their jobs and seeking out new opportunities—was based on internal data as well as on research conducted with third-party partners.

There was a 31% increase year-over-year in LinkedIn members who are marketers changing jobs in 2021, the researchers found.

The number of marketing jobs listed on LinkedIn ballooned by 374% in 2021.

Great reshuffle of marketing industry jobs infographic

Across all industries and professions, there was a 37% year-over-year increase in LinkedIn members changing jobs in 2021.

Those changes are being driven in part by dissatisfaction: Employee happiness declined by 3.5% globally between October 2020 and October 2021.

More and more unhappy employees are leaving their jobs

Work-life balance is key for candidates, with professionals citing it as their top priority when picking a new job.

Professionals are prioritizing work-life balance

About the research: The report was based on internal data as well as research conducted with third-party partners.

Continue reading "LinkedIn Data on Marketing Jobs: 'The Great Reshuffle' Is Real" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.