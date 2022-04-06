Business leaders say staffing issues/shortages will be the biggest challenge to successfully delivering customer engagement and experience in 2022, according to recent research from Verint.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,700 business leaders from around the globe who work in a variety of industries.

Some 53% of respondents say staffing issues/shortages will affect their ability to deliver customer engagement and experience this year. Other top challenges cited by business leaders include supply chain issues, managing omnichannel interactions, and a growing preference for digital-first, self-service interactions.

More than three-quarters (76%) of business leaders believe customer engagement challenges will increase in 2022, and 71% say they're finding it challenging to find and retain talented workers.

Quality and performance initiatives is the customer experience area business leaders say they both plan to implement most this year and invest in most this year.

