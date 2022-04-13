Burn Out, Retention & You: Register for The Future-Proofed Career with President Val Witt & CCO Ann Handley, April 26
Marketers say their customer data platform and email marketing platform are the top marketing technologies that they can't live without, according to recent research from Oracle and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2022 among 853 marketing professionals from around the world (41% work for B2B firms, 24% for B2C firms, and 35% for hybrid B2B-B2C firms).

Some 36% of respondents say they absolutely cannot live without their customer data platform and 36% also say they absolutely cannot live without their email marketing platform.

What martech solutions marketers can't live without

Marketers say the martech they plan to invest in the most in 2022 are their customer data platform, segmentation and targeting solutions, and email marketing platform.

What martech solutions marketers plan to invest in for 2022

Some 82% of marketers say they plan to add, remove, or replace components of their current martech stack to improve performance in 2022.

Will marketers have to add, replace, or remove current martech solutions for performance improvement

B2B marketers say integrating data from their customer service application and customer loyalty application into their martech stack would have the greatest impact on success.

 

What business application marketers would integrate into their martech stack

