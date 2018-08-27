The Time and Cost of Mobile Application Development [Infographic]

A great website is a necessity for just about any business, and ensuring that website works well on mobile is also vital. But is your mobile website up to giving your customers a stellar experience?

If you're unsure, check out these factors to determine whether a mobile site or a mobile app is right for your business. If you decide your business is ready for an app, then you'll want to start thinking about cost.

That's where today's infographic by app developers AppInventiv can help.

The graphic explores factors that affect the cost of building of mobile apps, including the features you want, the time those features take to develop, and the location of the developers, among other factors.

As with any marketing endeavor, you want a positive ROI. So check out the infographic to determine the best way to go about building your mobile app.



