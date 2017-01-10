Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

Facebook Advertising 101 [Infographic]

Targeting traffic with your Facebook ads can lead to big success for small businesses, but only if it's done in a smart way.

For example, start by knowing your target audience and your campaign objectives, says an infographic from Ice Cube Marketing.

Then determine which format to use for your ad and what your campaign objectives are.

Facebook has some powerful tools to help you through this process. You can use Knowledge Graph to help you better understand your audience and Power Editor to quickly measure and analyze how your ads are doing, the infographic suggests.

To learn more about how to create the best Facebook ads from start to finish, take a look at the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

