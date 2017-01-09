Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Ultimate Local SEO Guide [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,164 views
Email
Top

Even if you're already familiar with how to optimize your website for local search today, you probably know that the state of local SEO is always changing.

Between updating your Google My Business page, understanding schema markup, and setting up the right monitoring tools on your own website, keeping up with local SEO can be a bear, an infographic from On Blast Blog points out.

But fear not: The infographic also provide tips on how to succeed with local SEO now and prepares you for some possible upcoming changes.

For example, although customer reviews are already important, they may gain even more weight moving forward, the infographic predicts.

To see more tips on how to set up your website for local SEO success, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

GoogleLanding PagesLocal MarketingMarketing TipsSEO

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!