Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

A Day With Your Smartphone [Infographic]

by   |    |  960 views
Email
Top

Your smartphone will likely remain with you throughout the day—from the second you wake up in the morning to the moment you close your eyes at night.

Various developments in mobile technology have helped foster such a dependent relationship. Texting (SMS) platform provider SMSGlobal argues, however, that texting functionality is a big reason we rely so much on our phones.

An infographic by the firm details nearly every aspect of how we use our mobile devices throughout the day—from the shower (95% of mobile devices in Japan are waterproof, the infographic says) to the office, where 80% of people use text messaging for business.

SMS makes our lives more efficient, since a text is likely to be responded to much quicker than an email, the infographic suggests.

To see how smartphones have become such an integrated part of our lives, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorMobile MarketingSmartphonesSMS

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!