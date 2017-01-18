A Day With Your Smartphone [Infographic]

Your smartphone will likely remain with you throughout the day—from the second you wake up in the morning to the moment you close your eyes at night.

Various developments in mobile technology have helped foster such a dependent relationship. Texting (SMS) platform provider SMSGlobal argues, however, that texting functionality is a big reason we rely so much on our phones.

An infographic by the firm details nearly every aspect of how we use our mobile devices throughout the day—from the shower (95% of mobile devices in Japan are waterproof, the infographic says) to the office, where 80% of people use text messaging for business.

SMS makes our lives more efficient, since a text is likely to be responded to much quicker than an email, the infographic suggests.

To see how smartphones have become such an integrated part of our lives, check out the infographic:



