Who Searches on Bing, and Why They're Important for Marketers [Infographic]

Since Bing's debut in 2009, the search engine's user base has grown to 524 million unique users who conduct about 5 billion searches each month, according to an infographic published by Bing and its parent company, Microsoft.
The Bing Network of search partners has also grown: Bing now powers searches for Yahoo, Windows 10, Siri, Amazon, and others. And nearly one-third of searches conducted on PCs are powered by the Bing Network.
So, what does all that mean for your business?
When marketing, knowing your customers and where they spend their time is the first step. The infographic breaks down Bing users into some key psychographics, including Trendsetters and Tech Junkies.
See more about who's using the Bing Network and what that means for you. Click or tap on the infographic for larger version:
I would like to see this data independently corroborated, particularly the demographics, before I would trust this. For example, counting Siri searches as Bing users is disingenuous. The real question is: how many people *choose* Bing as their preferred search engine?
My gut feeling is that Bing is used by the same people who use IE as a browser because it came pre-installed with their laptop - hardly the "Tech Junkie" crowd.
To add to Peter's comment it would be great to see how many EI browsers have typed Goggle independently into the search bar.
I will use Bing but only when it is attached to my EI. I am also curious as to how strong Bing's partnerships are with its affiliates as those partnerships are what make the engine worth using.