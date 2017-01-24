Who Searches on Bing, and Why They're Important for Marketers [Infographic]

Since Bing's debut in 2009, the search engine's user base has grown to 524 million unique users who conduct about 5 billion searches each month, according to an infographic published by Bing and its parent company, Microsoft.

The Bing Network of search partners has also grown: Bing now powers searches for Yahoo, Windows 10, Siri, Amazon, and others. And nearly one-third of searches conducted on PCs are powered by the Bing Network.

So, what does all that mean for your business?

When marketing, knowing your customers and where they spend their time is the first step. The infographic breaks down Bing users into some key psychographics, including Trendsetters and Tech Junkies.

See more about who's using the Bing Network and what that means for you. Click or tap on the infographic for larger version:



