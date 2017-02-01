My Cart (0)
How to Convert Mobile Browsers to Buyers [Infographic]

by   |    |  757 views
Despite rapid growth in mobile e-commerce, the bulk of the opportunity in m-commerce is still ahead of us, according to an infographic released by Dynamic Yield, a SaaS-based personalization and experience management platform.

Although 60% of online traffic comes from mobile devices, the small screen still accounts for only 16% of conversions, the infographic explains. What's more, average order value on desktops is 50% greater than on mobiles, and nearly 80% of items in mobile carts are abandoned.

Those big gaps offer huge opportunities for retailers, especially as experts expect more than half of e-commerce revenue—totaling nearly $169 billion—to come from mobile devices by the end of 2017, says Dynamic Yield.

So what's a marketer to do? The infographic suggests four steps marketers can take to help consumers make purchases on their mobile devices. 

To learn how to tap into the mobile consumer mindset and close the mobile conversion gap, see the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Behavioral MarketingE-CommerceMobile MarketingRetail Marketing

